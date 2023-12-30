LUXO Trading Down 1.8% This Week (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $990.75 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

