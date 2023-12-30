Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $222.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

