Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.