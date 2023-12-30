Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $453.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.93.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

