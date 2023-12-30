Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $453.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.93.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

