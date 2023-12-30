Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.93 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $583.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

