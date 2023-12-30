Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 15001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of £52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Livermore Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

