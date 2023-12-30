LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.