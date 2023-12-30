Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average is $568.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

