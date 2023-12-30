Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

