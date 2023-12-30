Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,411 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

