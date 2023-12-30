Lantz Financial LLC Has $343,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $596.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

