Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 860 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

