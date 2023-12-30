Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

WMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

