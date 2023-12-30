Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. 2,526,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

