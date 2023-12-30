Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. 860,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average of $285.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

