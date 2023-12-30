Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.88. 2,197,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

