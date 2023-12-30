Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

