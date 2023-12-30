Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

