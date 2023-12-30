John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 101,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 38,689 shares.The stock last traded at $32.63 and had previously closed at $32.65.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $534.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

