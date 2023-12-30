JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

