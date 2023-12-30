iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

