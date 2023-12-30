iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Tnf LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tnf LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.