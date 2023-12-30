International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $163.73. 234,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,160. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

