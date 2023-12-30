Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.23 million, a PE ratio of 576.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

