IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 3.4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. 3,287,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,454,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,722 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.