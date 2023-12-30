i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Down 3.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 482,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,505,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,396,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,506,395 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,988,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 835,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.