Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $91,961.66 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

