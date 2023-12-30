HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

COP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.