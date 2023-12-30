HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

