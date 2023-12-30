Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.46. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

