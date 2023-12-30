HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 10,593 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

