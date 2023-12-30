Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

