GS Chain (LON:GSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 450000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

GS Chain Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.51.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

