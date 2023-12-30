Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 4.3%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 47,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 79,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 48.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

