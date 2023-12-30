Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 4,666 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.