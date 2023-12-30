Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 262 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.56.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

