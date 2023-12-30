Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

