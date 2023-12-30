FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.97. 1,948,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.92. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

