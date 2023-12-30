FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $431.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.