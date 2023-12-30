FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

