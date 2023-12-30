Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 25641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Evgen Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.28.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.