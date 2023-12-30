Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 25641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Evgen Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.28.
Evgen Pharma Company Profile
Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evgen Pharma
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.