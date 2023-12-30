Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

