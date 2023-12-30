Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.55. 1,289,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.