Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

