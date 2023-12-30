Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 913.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.