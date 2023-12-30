Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Equillium Price Performance
Shares of EQ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
