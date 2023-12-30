Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 913.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.