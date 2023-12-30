Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $300,289.50 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,803,550 coins and its circulating supply is 70,803,471 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

