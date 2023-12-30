Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

