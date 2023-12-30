Echo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

