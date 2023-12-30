e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 52531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

e-therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.12.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

